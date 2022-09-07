Yelp has compiled a list of the 100 best coffee shops in the United States. Is your favorite on the list? (Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Yelp has aggregated the top 100 coffee shops in the United States, ranking a Lowcountry favorite among the top 20.

Lodi Coffee, a drive-thru shop in North Charleston, came in at number 20. The locally-owned shop offers unique beverages like PB&J coffee, French toast cold brews, and honey bear lattes.

Coffees are brewed daily in small batches and Lodi’s menu uses all-natural ingredients.

Customers also spoke highly of the customer service and rewards program.

The top coffee shop in the U.S. was Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in Las Vegas, Nevada, which uses freshly roasted, locally-sourced beans and offers a variety of milks.

Rounding out the list at 100 was Cedar Coffee Company in Two Harbors, Minnesota, which offers a full menu of breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and rice bowls as well.

Click here to view the full list.