CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Yelp on Monday released the 2022 list of the top places to eat in Charleston, with restaurants from across the Lowcountry earning recognition.

The list features well-known favorites like Hall’s Chophouse and Lewis Barbecue, as well as lesser-known finds like Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant and Jack of Cups Saloon on Folly Beach.

The top spot was taken by Myles and Jun Yakitori in nearby Summerville, which Yelp said combines a mom-and-pop feel with elevated Japanese cuisine like Yakitori and Hibachi.

Everything from no-frills taco joints to sophisticated wine bars to coffee shops and vegan restaurants made this list, so there is sure to be something to suit any Yelper’s palate.

To create the list, Yelp “identified businesses in the restaurant category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.”

Click here for the full list.