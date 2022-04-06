MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans of the USS Yorktown CV-10 gathered this week aboard the aircraft carrier to share memories of their experiences on the Yorktown and introduce their families to the ship.

The USS Yorktown CV-10 Association was formed in 1948 and celebrated its 73rd reunion this year.

Among the oldest of the veterans were those who served on the Yorktown during World War II, all of whom are 100 years or older. The centenarians celebrated a birthday party as they shared stories with fellow veterans and members of the public.

The Yorktown, also known as the Fighting Lady, was commissioned by Eleanor Roosevelt in 1943. It replaced the original USS Yorktown (CV-5), which was destroyed in 1942 during the Battle of Midway.

Through its 27 years, the Yorktown’s service extended beyond its 15 Battle Stars; it was also instrumental in other historical events, like picking up the Apollo 8 capsule after its return to earth.