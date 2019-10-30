Young, local artist creates Halloween artwork with facepaint

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For many, Halloween night is the night to pull on a mask or put on face paint that will get a wide-eyed reaction.

But on the eve of Halloween, News 2’s Carolyn Murray introduces us to a teenager who has decided to follow her dreams and make a career of her skills-to-scare.

“My favorite reaction is ‘oh, gross,’” she said of her creations. There is no bigger compliment to Zoe Hyman than the word ‘gross.’

“Because it makes you think ‘oh, I did it right if someone thinks it looks gross.”

Zoe is a self-taught special effects artist. She created several masks herself. She made a lizard woman, a cat, and an alien inspired by the movie ‘Mars Attacks.’

“I can zone out and do whatever I want when it comes to the art world, make whatever I want, whatever character, creature…”

And, so, as we sat in her living room and watched, Zoe began the transformation on her favorite canvas – her own face.

“I used to do sharpie drawings on my legs and that’s when I started getting into the more gore factor of it,” she explained.

She graduated from the School of the Arts four months ago and at the young age of 18, she set her sights on inspiring big screams on the big screen.

“I would love to do special effects makeup all the way through and I would like to work in a Stephen King horror film or Rob Zombie horror film… things like that to create characters or bring other people’s fantasy to life,” she said. “And also the fantasy of the unicorns and the creatures like avatars that are not human but give you that whimsical feeling inside.”

Zoe’s mother, Kay Hyman, a beloved animal advocate, says from day one Zoe has beaten the odds.

“She was 1 pound 7 ounces, 11 inches long and 3 months premature,” she said of her daughter.

She’s grown from really tiny to very talented.

“I would love for her to be on some sort of film set. I look forward to the day when I see her name scroll down on a movie; I know that’s going to happen.”

It would be a missed opportunity not to let Zoe work her makeup mischief on me.

“This is what happens when you pick at a blister. Don’t pick at your blisters.”

And about an hour after she started, it’s a bona fide skull.

“So, is it safe to say Halloween is probably the favorite family holiday?”

“For me specifically Halloween tops any other holiday,” she said.

Zoe’s work has even been in a few local commercials.