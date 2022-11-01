NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nationwide and local organizations are coming together to fight local community gun violence in our region. Youth Advocates Program along with the Medical University of South Carolina says it’s important to reverse the trend now.

Those behind the effort say the recent rise in gun violence across the Charleston and NorthCharleston communities is why they wanted to come to the Lowcountry. The groups are planning to put increased effort into driving the violence out. Tuesday night, community members had the chance to hear how the organizations plan to do it.

“The draw is the gun violence,” says Latoya Rivers, part of the Charleston Chapter of Youth Advocate Program. “Our youth is killing each other. We want to bring our village back to our community.”

Youth Advocate Program and Lowcountry Rise Above, the MUSC-led initiative are looking to partner with the community to give families the tools needed to fight the local rise in community gun violence.

“Just to bring clarity and to change the aspect and the dynamics of what’s going on in our community right now,” says Rivers.

Youth Advocate Program is a national organization with 50 years of experience and has hired local community members to embed itself in Charleston. Leaders say they’re working with children 10 to 18 year olds, the age group seeing the greatest impact.

“I’ll always react before I think but then they make me think about my reaction before I react,” says Jaelyn, a local teen using the new services. “And you know, just to help me become a better person in general.”

Jaelyn says since turning to the program and its advocates, it’s helped to turn her life around.

“They do impact, and they do help, and they’re trying to bring a good outlet; and bring a good impact to it,” says Jaelyn.

The plan for the group is to help one teen at a time, one community at a time, bringing people together to root-out gun violence across the region.

“We need a task force,” says Rivers. “We need everybody to come with us and join forces with us for us to change the face of what’s going on in our community.”

Leaders from the group say they plan to hold additional community open houses soon to continue conversations in hopes of driving out gun violence. They hope to partner with local municipalities and community partners to help their efforts.