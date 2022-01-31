Zac Brown Band kicking off series of concerts at Credit One Stadium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tickets are now on sale for upcoming spring and summer concerts at Daniel Island’s Credit One Stadium.

The events begin April 2 with the Credit One Charleston Open tennis tournament, which ends April 10.

On April 23, the Zac Brown Band is scheduled to stop at the stadium as part of their ‘Out In The Middle’ tour.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will play on May 12, followed by Rebelution on June 9.

Thomas Rhett will headline show on July 23, with performances by Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

The summer concerts will end with The Black Keys and Band of Horses on August 30.

