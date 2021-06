NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band ZZ Top is coming to North Charleston this September.

The trio will perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on September 28.

ZZ Top originated in Houston, Texas almost 50 years ago. The three original members — Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard — are still going strong.

Tickets for the event go on sale June 25 at 10:00 a.m.