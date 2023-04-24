CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) has received a six-figure grant to fund preservation efforts at a heritage site on James Island.

The parks department was awarded $200,000 through Undiscovered South Carolina, a grant program created by the SC Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism to “develop and maintain publicly-owned tourism products and attractions that bring visitors to ‘undiscovered’ parts of the Palmetto State.”

“Our state is full of rich history, incredible natural treasures, and one-of-a-kind experiences, and the Undiscovered South Carolina grant helps our small towns, cities, and counties capitalize on those gifts,” SCPRT Director Duane Parrish said. “Tourism had an estimated $29 billion economic impact in South Carolina last year. This program was created to help every corner of the state enjoy the positive impact successful tourism products have on our local economies and quality of life. The road less traveled gets more exciting year after year thanks to the projects that benefit from this.”

According to CCPRC officials, the funds will be used for the conservation and preservation of the McLeod Plantation Historic Site, including improving access to the facility, repairs to the Main House, and the stabilization of the Dairy and Praise House buildings. The total project is expected to cost $400,000.

Located near the intersection of Folly and Maybank roads, the 37-acre property was a former slave plantation and now serves as a Gullah-Geechee heritage site.

McLeod Plantation via Library of Congress

Slave quarters at McLeod Plantation via Library of Congress

Slave quarters at McLeod Plantation via Library of Congress

Slave quarters at McLeod Plantation via Library of Congress

Slave quarters at McLeod Plantation via Library of Congress

“The preservation of McLeod Plantation Historic Site is a vital investment in our future, and the recognition and support provided by the Undiscovered South Carolina grant program is a powerful testament to the importance of its cultural and historical significance,” Kevin Bowie, Executive Director of CCPRC said. “The improvements to the site will allow our interpretive guides to expand upon the site’s central theme and add new experiences to enable more untold stories to come to life.”

In addition to Charleston, SCPRT awarded grants to Aiken County Parks, the City of North Augusta, and the City of Rock Hill.