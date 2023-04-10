FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- A parks program is giving individuals with disabilities the opportunity to learn how to surf this spring.

The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) is partnering with national organizations to hold “Wheel for Surf” at Folly Beach County Park on May 6.

Adaptive surfing staff will give instruction and assistance to people with physical disabilities in a controlled environment, according to organizers.

“We are thrilled to once again be hosting Wheel to Surf at Folly Beach County Park, along with our wonderful non-profit partners,” Steve Hutton, director of recreation and ADA coordinator for CCPRC said. “This exciting event provides opportunities for those with disabilities to experience surfing, something many of us take for granted, and is another important piece of CCPRC’s work to improve access and inclusion throughout our system.”

Two sessions — morning and afternoon — will be offered with each participant having a 20-minute lesson on the water. All equipment will be provided. The event is free, but registration is required by May 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Click here for more information on the program, including required participant guidelines.