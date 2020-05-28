Charleston County plans to accept nearly $58,000 grant to expand mental health and substance abuse services

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)—Charleston County plans to accept a federal grant to expand mental health resources during the pandemic.

The nearly $58,000 grant would help pay for operations at the Charleston Center.

The center handles mental health and substance abuse treatment in Charleston County.

The Charleston Center says they have seen an uptick in substance abuse, overdoses, and mental health issues during the pandemic.

In response, they have created a new initiative called “SC Hopes” which provides counseling and help around the clock.

The director of the Charleston Center says the grant will help pay for counselors and pay for personal protective equipment for employees.

“Funds would provide support for technology, for the 24 hour on-call, the time for the clinicians, and the certified peer support specialists to provide service.”

The Charleston Center is now doing in-person and group counseling after a temporary halt during the pandemic.

If you are in need of programs or services for mental health or substance use disorders, click here.