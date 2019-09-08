Charleston County Public Libraries to re-open

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library branches will re-open and resume regular business on Monday, September 9.

The Otranto Road Regional Library, located at 2261 Otranto Road in North Charleston, will remain closed while repairs are being conducted after a fallen tree damaged a waterline.

No damage was done to the building but this leaves the branch without water while the repairs are being made.

Officials want to remind patrons who return items late that incurred late fines during the closure period will have those fines waived.

Other updates will be posted to the library’s website at www.ccpl.org.