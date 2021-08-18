Charleston County, SCDOT leaders seek public input on Mark Clark Extension Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and Charleston County Government are requesting input from the public on the Mark Clark Extension and will give an update on the Supplement Environment Impact Statement (SEIS).

On Wednesday, SCDOT and Charleston County officials launched public engagement activities for the public to review and make comments until October 15.

“The feedback we receive from the public will continue to mold the project moving forward. We are providing multiple opportunities for participation both in-person and virtually in order to maximize the input received during the public hearing,” says, James “Jae” Mattox, III, SCDOT Project Manager.

Public hearings will highlight finds of the SEIS – those findings consist of suggested pathways for the road and its potential impacts on surrounding areas.

Two in-person community meetings and one in-person hearing will be held between August and September.

Materials will be brought into community meetings for the public to review and ask questions – these meetings will occur from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.

August 31, 2021 – Hart Meadows Ranch on Johns Island (2837 Edenvale Road)

September 1, 2021 – Edisto Hall at James Island County Park (871 Riverland Drive) – to receive free entry into the park for this meeting, attendees should notify the gate attendant they are there for the community meeting

A public hearing will be held on September 14 at Essex Village Church (736 Savage Road) from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Advance sign-up is required to speak during a formal comment session; sign-ups can be completed at SCDOTMarkClark.com/publichearing by September 13 or at the public hearing before 5:55 P.M.

Spanish translators will be available.

SCDOT also encourages the public to submit a comment through October 15, on the public website, by email to info@SCDOTMarkClark.com, or by mail (Attn. James “Jae” H. Mattox, III, P.E., SCDOT Project Manager, P.O. Box 191, Columbia 29202-0191).

