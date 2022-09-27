CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week.

News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here:

CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. A message sent to parents said that Friday, September 30 will be an “eLearning day,” meaning schools will be closed.

Kaleidoscope will operate its afterschool/evening program on Thursday, but all other extracurricular activities are cancelled. All afterschool activities and programs are cancelled Friday.

Additional information about the eLearning day will be sent out later this week.

PALMETTO CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Palmetto Christian Academy will be closed Friday.

