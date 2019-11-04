Parents and students will protest ahead of CCSD’s vote on eliminating partial magnet status

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents and students are making sure their voices are heard before the Charleston County School District votes on potentially eliminated the partial magnet status in some Lowcountry schools.

Wednesday, CCSD’s District 2 Constituent Board held a meeting to discuss CCSD’s recommendation to eliminate the partial magnet status in a few schools within District two.

Prior to that meeting, CCSD’s recommendation included eliminating the partial magnet status in Laing Middle, Sullivan’s Island Elementary and James B. Edwards Elementary schools.

“This would disrupt hundreds maybe even thousands of students, ” Sarah Johnson, District 2 Chairman said.

According to Johnson, that move would mean only one magnet school in a district with 14,000 students, no more school choice, re-zoning for several schools and the list goes on. Wednesday, the constituent board invited CCSD’s Chief Academic Officer, Linda Young, in an effort to gain more clarity on the recommendation.

According to Young, here are CCSD’s recommendations:

Eliminate James B. Edwards partial magnet status, have those students grandfathered in and provide transportation for the students for one year.

Laing would become a District 1 and 2 constituent magnet school where only Mount Pleasant and McClelanville students can apply to attend.

CCSD is asking the District 2 board to work with them for one year to look at the attendance zone for Sullivan’s Island.

Many parents disagree with these recommendations and do not understand why the district would want to uproot a plan.

“When Sullivan’s Island was built, it was pitched to us as a partial magnet school and now you all want to take it way? That is not fair,” one parent said during public comment.

When the constituent board asked Young why the school board is making these recommendations she said, “Eliminating the partial magnet status was a directive. The district looked at the program and had an assessment by the elementary supervisor to look to see if the reason they started was effectively working. The program is working, but there is no evidence the theme was working.”

Many parents were confused as to what the “theme” meant. CCSD’s school board member Kevin Hollinshead did not know either. In fact, he said he didn’t know about these recommendations until Wednesday’s meeting.

“Well this proposal I’m hearing tonight is new it has not been discussed with any board members,” Hollinshead said.

Hollinshead was the only school board member in attendance. He said he disagrees with the recommendations.

“I think they are playing with children and parent’s lives,” he said.

CCSD will vote on these recommendations Monday at their committee of the whole meeting at 12:25 p.m. Before the meeting, parents plan to protest at 11:30 a.m. at the Gilliard Center. They are asking for people to wear read.

Students are also making their plea to the school board through letters.

News 2 will be in attendance at the meeting. Check back for updates.