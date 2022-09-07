CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Community Development Department is looking for nonprofits to participate in a home repair program for low-to-moderate income residents.

The Critical Home Repair Program is an American Rescue Plan program that “provides repairs to make homes safe and liable for elderly homeowners.”

Nonprofit partners would manage the repairs, which are funded through program grants.

Interested nonprofits “should have prior experience successfully managing a home repair program” that serves the needs of the target community.

Applications for partnership must be submitted at this link by September 16 at 3:00 p.m. The RFQ Number is 5758-23J.