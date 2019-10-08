Charleston County seeking poll managers for November general election

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Board of Elections is looking for poll managers to work during the upcoming general election in November.

Poll managers will be assigned to locations in the City of Charleston, Mount Pleasant and the City of North Charleston.

“Poll managers have a unique opportunity to serve the community, meet their neighbors and become involved in the democratic process,” said Joseph Debney, Board of Elections and Voter Registration’s Executive Director.

Poll managers are compensated $135 ($60 for training and $75 for working on Election Day) for each election they work. The poll manager must work Election Day to be paid for the training session.

Those interested have until October 14th to apply. Participants will then attend the October 15 new poll manager training.

Election Day duties include processing of voters, ballot distribution, activation of the voting system machines, compliance with election law and procedures, and general voter assistance.

Criteria for Charleston County poll managers:

Poll managers can be registered voters from any county in South Carolina. Students ages 16 and 17 may apply as well, although they are not registered voters.

Applicants must be willing and able to attend a Poll Manager Training Session (two to three hours in length) and pass an online certification test.

Poll managers must be prepared to work the entire Election Day, from 6 a.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m. and be non-partisan and neutral when working an election.

If you are interested in applying, please click here.