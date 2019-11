CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - This year is the 42nd Annual Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble 5k, being held at Marion Square on Thanksgiving Day.

Race day will begin at 7 a.m. for registration and packet pick up. The 5k run and walk will begin at 9 a.m. followed by live music, and then a children's fun run at 10:30 a.m.