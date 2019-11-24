Charleston County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in solving 2016 murder case

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a 2016 homicide case.

On December 29, 2016, deputies responded to 824 Burgin Road in McClellanville for a reported shooting at around 11:30 PM.

Someone one shot through the car window of Jermaine Frasier as he was pulling into his driveway.

Frasier was killed while still sitting behind the wheel of his running car.

The killing is still unsolved.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information to call Detective Mitch Wilson at 843-529-6203 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.