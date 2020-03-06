Charleston County Sheriff’s Office looks to replace Mobile Command Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is in the process of getting approval to replace their Mobile Command Center.

While the current unit looks like it has all the bells and whistles, it is actually quite outdated. Captain Roger Antonio explained where the vehicle is lacking:

“We were trying to get the camera up, it doesn’t work; trying to get the feet down, it doesn’t work; you know our surveillance cameras even on the outside, not just the extending one, but the outside mounted doesn’t work; we actually have a little bathroom in there, that over the years, hasn’t worked.” Captain Roger Antonio

The vehicle was acquired back in 2005, and in the 15 years since, has been used in many different ways- as everything from a home base for officers providing security at events like concerts and golf tournaments, to being at the scene of some of Charleston’s worst tragedies.

Although it has served them well, CCSO realizes that all good things must come to an end, and the Command Center is showing it’s age.

“A lot of what we have here is outdated, you know when we do surveillance videos, they are burned on CD’s.” Captain Roger Antonio

The new Command Center won’t just be used by the Sheriff’s Office.

“This will be something for all the first responders and emergency management divisions within Charleston County.” Captain Roger Antonio

Proposals for the new unit have already gone in front of the Council Finance Committee, and the project is estimated to cost between $1.1 and $1.7 million. CCSO is looking forward to taking the next step in the project.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.