MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven years ago today, a man was killed after arriving home from work in McClellanville.

Jermaine Frasier, 45, was ambushed as he was getting out of his vehicle and fatally shot in front of his home at 824 Burgin Road, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say no motive or leads have been developed since the shooting.

CCSO asks if you have any information on the incident, please contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-111.