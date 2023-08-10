CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Be prepared for high heat index levels on Thursday as temperatures mix with elevated humidity, especially in the Charleston metro.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Charleston County from noon until 7:00 p.m.

Forecasters say the risk of heat indices – or that feels like temperature – could reach 110 in some areas, especially along and east of Highway 17 including Awendaw, Mount Pleasant, downtown Charleston, James and Johns Islands, and portions of West Ashley.

Morning temperatures will start at around 80 degrees to the upper 80s near the Charleston metro and climb into the mid-90s. High temperatures will mix with elevated humidity making it feel between 105 and 110 inside the metro.

A few storms are likely midday and into the afternoon, mainly north of I-26.

Remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. Seek shade when working outdoors, wear light, loose-fitting clothing, and take breaks often.

