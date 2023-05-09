CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Temperatures are heating up across the Lowcountry, so grab your swimsuits and get ready for a day at the waterpark.

According to Charleston County Parks, three waterparks — Splash Island, Splash Zone, and Whirlin’ Waters — will open for weekends only starting May 13.

Splash Zone, located within James Island County Park, has 200-foot-long slides, a large leisure pool, a 500-foot-long lazy river, and a play complex called the Rainforest with slides, buckets, and sprays.

At Splash Island, located within Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park, guests will find an experience tailored specifically to younger children. Toddlers and pre-teens can enjoy a 200-foot-long body flume, activity pool, and 16-foot-long otter slide, The Cyclone swirling water ride, sprays, geysers, and waterfalls.

Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, located at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park, is the largest of three waterparks. It features a 60-foot-tall multi-person slide, the Big Splash Tree House, lazy river, Big Kahuna wave pool, twister slides, the Rip Tide run mat racer slide, and a kiddie area.

Each waterpark also offers concessions, lockers for securing items, lounge chairs, showers, and restrooms for guest use.

Admission prices vary for each park, but general admission ranges from $9.99 to $23.99 per person. The parks offer discounts after certain hours and for certain groups including seniors and children. Details for each individual park can be found here.

People can also purchase a Splash Pass online which offers unlimited access to all three Charleston County waterparks for the entire season.

Daily operations will begin on June 7 and continue through mid-August with all waterparks open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Some hours may vary. Click here for the latest schedules.