CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders are cracking down on car carriers that block highway medians or side streets while making deliveries.

City leaders say the illegal parking is causing safety concerns as motorists often must maneuver around the larger tractor-trailer carriers which can obstruct the view of drivers.

Code enforcement officers with the city’s Livability Department hand-delivered a letter signed by the city’s Director of Livability, Dan Riccio, to car dealerships along Savannah Highway last week that announced a new enforcement initiative regarding car carrier delivery parking.

“It is incumbent upon your dealership to discourage the carrier companies from continuing the practice of illegal parking… The city is asking that you arrange deliveries by the carriers to your dealership in a manner that does not impact Savannah Hwy. or surrounding neighborhood streets. The safety of our citizens is of the utmost importance, and your assistance in this matter is greatly appreciated,” the letter said.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the action, like those taken in downtown’s business district, addresses an important public safety and quality-of-life issue for citizens.

“We look forward to working with our residents and car dealers to put an end to this practice,” he said.

Police are currently issuing parking citations to the drivers of those carriers; however, they said it has not stopped the illegal parking from happening.