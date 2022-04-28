CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a shots were fired into a home on Hitching Post Road early Thursday morning.

According to CCSO, a woman called police shortly after midnight and said that three people showed up at her door asking about a car and another person.

The victim said that she had no idea what they were talking about and told them to leave, at which point one of the suspects told her he would “shoot up” her house. She closed the door on the man and went back in to move other residents in the house to a safer area, according to the report.

A short time later, the victim said that she heard people fighting outside, someone started banging on the door, and then three to four shots were fired. The woman said she heard screaming and a car “screeching off.”

The suspects were described as a black man roughly 4’11 with gold teeth, a black woman wearing all black and a pink bonnet, and another black woman wearing a bonnet and gray shorts. They were seen driving what was described as “possibly a black or gray Dodge Charger and a Honda.”

CCSO said that a woman believed to be connected to the incident showed up at MUSC with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made and CCSO is actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 843-743-7200.