CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Digital Corridor announces its tech-focused 5k returning for its next run this spring.

The 2023 iFiveK will be held at the Charleston Tech Center on April 27, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The race features a new route that will lead participants in a rectangular loop around the neighboring development, CDC said.

“The iFiveK has become the favorite athletic and networking event for Charleston’s tech community. As one of only a handful of evening, weekday races in the region, the iFiveK, limited to 500 participants, historically sells out ahead of the event each year.”

Earnings from the race will go towards CDC’s Diversity and CDCu initiatives.

CDC will host an after-party following the race featuring live music, festivities, and food provided by Revelry, Edmund’s Oast, Kickin’ Chicken, and Crust.

“In an environment of various hybrid work models, we appreciate the Digital Corridor’s continued focus on bringing members of our tech community together for a fun evening that blends the 5k race with networking and a memorable celebration for the Charleston area’s tech professionals,” said Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director, Steve Dykes

Click here to register for the event.

The Charleston Tech Center is located at 997 Morrison Drive.