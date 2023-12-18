DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston District, Dorchester County, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a feasibility cost share agreement for Eagle Creek to study reducing flood damage in the area.

The 18-month feasibility study will consist of a team assessing how climate change may affect project benefits and developing alternatives.

Now that the cost-share agreement is signed, the Army Corps can begin studying the project area and designing potential flooding solutions.

Once the study is complete, the team will recommend a project to reduce flooding in the affected neighborhoods while “avoiding, minimizing, or mitigating significant environmental impacts.”

The team will develop comprehensive management measures and alternative plans for affecting neighborhoods around Eagle Creek in the case of flooding as part of the Integrated Feasibility Report and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

During the feasibility study, the cost share between the Corps and Dorchester County will be split 50/50, with the project costing 1 million.

Afterward, if the project moves into the design and implementation stages, costs will be 65% funded by the Corps and 35% by Dorchester County.

“We understand there has been a history of flooding and storm damage to the neighborhoods surrounding Eagle Creek,” said Lt. Col. Robert Nahabedian, district commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District. “This study will look at possible solutions to reduce the risk of flood damage seen here in the past.”