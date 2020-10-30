Charleston “drug ring leader” sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry drug ring leader has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.

United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced on Friday that Darnell “Bam Bam” Seagers of Charleston was sentenced in federal court on Friday after a jury convicted him of multiple counts of being a felon in possession of firearms, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

McCoy’s office said evidence that was presented during the trial revealed Seagers was the leader of a drug trafficking organization operating out of multiple apartments in the Gadsden Green public housing facility in downtown Charleston.

Over the course of six months, beginning in May of 2018, agents from ATF and officers from the Charleston Police Department used a confidential informant to make and record drug transactions with Seagers and other members of the drug trafficking organization.

“We will continue the all-important work of strategic partnering with our law enforcement partners to better serve the citizens of Charleston,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. “Cooperation must be the focal point of our effort and cooperative investigation resources must be pooled in more and more cases. Through combined efforts, such as this, career criminals that prey upon our citizens are removed from society making our city safer.”

Seagers was arrested on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery by the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, at which time they discovered a loaded stolen handgun and thousands of dollars of cash.

Evidence also showed that shortly after obtaining a bond from the state court on the armed robbery charge, Seagers went right back to selling drugs in Gadsden Green.

“With this lengthy sentence, a violent criminal is off the streets, a drug trafficking organization has been hobbled, and the local community is safer,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “The Defendant’s conduct here was especially egregious. He continued his violence well after his arrest by using bribery, threats, and violence to try and derail his case. He was thwarted in these efforts and ultimately convicted thanks to the steadfast work of our federal, state, and local partners.”

McCoy’s office stated that in October of 2018, ATF and the Charleston Police Department concluded their investigation and took down the drug trafficking organization.

Both agents and officers accompanied by a Charleston Police Department SWAT team arrested Seagers and executed a search warrant on the apartment where he was dealing drugs.

There, they discovered four firearms, a large quantity of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and pills containing methamphetamine. Four other members of the drug trafficking organization were also arrested and have plead guilty to various federal drug charges.

Meanwhile, in the time leading up to his trial, McCoy said Seagers attempted to interfere with the case in several ways, including an attempt to bribe a key witnesses not to appear at trial, and threatened a member of the witness’s family.

Additional testimony also showed that Seagers offered to pay a fellow inmate who was scheduled to be released on bond to kill a witness and a codefendant in the case.

Despite these efforts, McCoy said Seagers was convicted on all counts.

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced Seagers to 240 months in federal prison each, to be followed by a four-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.