Charleston essentials-only market returning to Marion Square this Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Farmers Market will return to Marion Square in its essentials-only format beginning Saturday.

City leaders say it’s due to the “on-going COVID-19 situation in South Carolina.”

The essentials-only format will feature farmers and growers, artisans and crafters, but prepared food vendors, entertainment and other activities will not be included.

Those attending are asked to follow all CDC protocols related to the virus. Vendors and patrons will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Sanitation stations will be set up throughout the market, as well as signage designed to guide customers safely from vendor to vendor.

Parking will be available in the nearby Marion Square (399 King St.), Camden (35 John St.) and Visitor Center (73 Mary St.) parking garages.

The market will be open beginning Saturday, April 10th from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and will continue every Saturday through the remainder of the season.