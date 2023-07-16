WASHINGTON CROSSING, P.A. (WCBD) – Officials in Pennsylvania are searching for a Charleston-area family after a flash flood swept the roadway Saturday night, leaving at least four people dead and three missing.

A sudden flash flood swamped a road and swept several cars away at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Pennsylvania’s Washington Crossing area.

Washington Crossing sits on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River bordering New Jersey, about 9 miles northwest of Trenton and 35 miles north of Philadelphia.

“In my 44 years, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer said.

At least four people are dead and three people are missing as of Sunday afternoon.

“One family has been severely affected,” Brewer said.

Bucks County officials confirmed the family to be from Charleston, South Carolina.

The mother, her husband, her mother, and their three children were in Bucks County over the weekend to visit family.

Credit: Upper Makefield Township Police Department

Stonebridge Crossing Road is closed near near Houghs Creek in Upper Makefield, Pa., Sunday morning, July 16, 2023, following fatal flash flooding on Saturday. Several people were killed when torrential rains in area cause fast rising floodwaters washing away cars (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Gov. Josh Shapiro, right, looks on as Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer speaks during a news media update at the Upper Makefield police headquarters in Makefield, Pa., Sunday, July 16, 2023, following fatal flash flooding on Saturday. Upper Makefield Chief of Police Mark Schmidt is at left. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

One of the cars that was swept up in flooding that occurred on Washington Crossing Rd., near Houghs Creek, in the Washington Crossing, Pa. area on Sat. July 15, 2023. Several people were killed when torrential rains in area cause fast rising floodwaters washing away cars. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, officials said the father, Jim Sheils, managed to get their 4-year-old son out of the vehicle and escape the floodwaters while his fiancée, Katie Seley and her mother tried to rescue their 9-month-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

The mother, grandmother, the baby boy, and the young girl were swept away by the flood.

The 32-year-old mother was located on Sunday and declared deceased.

The grandmother was located and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The 9-month-old boy, Conrad, and a 2-year-old girl, Mattie, remain missing, authorities said.

“We’re continuing all efforts to find them,” Brewer said of the Charleston family.

The three other victims in the flood were also found dead outside of their vehicles near Washington Crossing Road. Their identities have not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.