CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston announced Friday it will cancel this weekend’s Farmer’s Market in Marion Square due to expected severe weather.

Storm Team 2 is tracking severe storms associated with a strong cold front that will pass through the area Friday into early Saturday morning, which will cause gusty winds and pose some risk for an isolated tornado.

“Due to high winds and heavy rain forecast for Saturday, March 12, 2022, the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square has been canceled,” the city said in its announcement.

The farmer’s market is expected to return on the following Saturday, depending on the weather.

“The safety of Farmers Market patrons and vendors is our top priority, which is why, in consultation with the National Weather Service Charleston, we’ve made the decision to cancel this weekend’s market. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Marion Square under sunny skies,” said City of Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff.

City leaders said the farmer’s market will also be closed on March 26 and April 2nd for the Cooper River Bridge Run preps and event. It will resume operations on April 9.