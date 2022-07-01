CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) The Charleston Farmer’s Market has been canceled due to potential inclement weather on Saturday.

“The Charleston Farmers Market is canceled tomorrow (July 2, 2022) due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall and hazardous weather conditions, including thunderstorms in the area,” an announcement from the City of Charleston said.

Storm Team 2 is tracking a low-pressure system expected to bring on and off showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening and into Saturday.

The Charleston Farmer’s Market in Marion Square is will return on July 9.