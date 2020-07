CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Farmers Market will be an essentials only market for Wednesday.

The change is to help limit the amount of people in and out of the market, to help lower the spread of the coronavirus.

It will go from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the VIP parking lot near the Joseph P. Riley Junior Park. Free parking will also be available across the street from the lot.

You must wear a mask and follow social distancing and other CDC guidelines.