CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a dozen streets were closed across the Charleston metro because of flooding on Thursday, something that has been a near-daily occurrence due to heavy rain.

The Charleston Fire Department deployed one of its vehicles, High Water 102, in service to help those stranded or impacted by flood waters during the afternoon.

The unit responded to approximately 15 incidents and relocated 16 people, according to Charleston Fire.

News 2 observed at least one person being assisted by the Charleston Fire Department on Monday after their vehicle became surrounded by high water in downtown Charleston.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department also assisted motorists stranded by flooding across the peninsula this week.

More rain is expected across the area through the weekend. Should flooding occur, drivers are asked to find an alternate route and should not drive around police barricades.