Charleston Fire Department holds graduation ceremony for recruit class of 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department held a graduation ceremony for the recruit class of 2021 on Friday morning.

The brave men and women are taking the next step to serve as the newest firefighters in the community.

Charleston Fire Chief Dan Cruia said he’s excited to see these graduates enter a rewarding career.

“We look forward to welcoming our newest firefighters to the CFD family,” he said.

The recruiting program develops a foundation of training. The recruits will graduate as certified level 2 firefighters, accredited by the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress.

“These recruits will now move to probationary status, spending the next six-months honing their skills. I am very proud of their hard work and dedication,” said Chief Cruia.

Friday’s ceremony took place at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park on Fishburne Street. Chris Singleton, Director of Community Outreach with the Charleston RiverDogs, was a keynote speaker at the event.

The graduation ceremony had a limited attendance due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.