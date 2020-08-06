Charleston Fire Department responds to early morning house fire in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to put out an early Thursday morning fire in Downtown Charleston.

According to officials, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Sheppard St. just before 7:00 a.m. The home was reported as vacant and firefighters worked to gain control of the fire and extinguish before it could spread to the neighbor structure.

The situation was under control in less than 20 minutes.

The Fire Marshal Division have responded to investigate the incident.