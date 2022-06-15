CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- This month marks 15 years since the deadly furniture store fire which claimed the lives of nine Charleston firefighters.

On the evening of June 18, 2007, a fire broke out at Sofa Superstore on Savannah Highway. The blaze caused the roof to collapse leaving nine firefighters trapped inside.

Firefighters included Brandon Thompson, Brad Baity, Louis Mulkey, Mark Kelsey, Mike Benke, William Hutchinson, Melvin Champaign, Michael French, and Earl Drayton.

On Saturday, the Charleston Fire Department will honor the lives of the fallen with a remembrance ceremony at Charleston 9 Memorial Park.

Members of the fire service and community members are invited to attend.

In addition to the ceremony, Charleston Fire Department personnel will conduct a watch at the flagpole of the park starting at midnight and continuing for the 24 hours of June 18.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m.