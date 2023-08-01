JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston officials want parents to “know for sure” that their child is in the right car seat ahead of school carpool line.

Charleston Fire Department will host a car seat safety check on Wednesday at the James Island Recreation Center located at 1088 Quail Run Drive.

This is a free safety check by certified technicians to verify children are safe in the appropriate car seat.

Organizers ask parents or caregivers to have both the car seat and vehicle manual on hand, and be willing to participate in hands-on training and installation.

CFD wants caregivers to leave the check knowing how to properly install the seat.

The checkpoint event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Parents can reserve a time slot online ahead of the event.