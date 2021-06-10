Charleston Fire Dept. announces plans for ‘Charleston 9’ remembrance ceremony

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – This month marks 14 years since a massive fire broke out at the Sofa Superstore on Savannah Highway, killing nine Charleston firefighters.

Dozens of agencies responded to a large fire at the furniture store and warehouse on the evening of June 18th, 2007. The impact of the fire caused the roof to collapse with nine Charleston firefighters still trapped inside.

Firefighters included Brandon Thompson, Brad Baity, Louis Mulkey, Mark Kelsey, Mike Benke, William Hutchinson, Melvin Champaign, Michael French, and Earl Drayton.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston 9 Remembrance Committee announced plans on Thursday to honor the lives of the fallen firefighters.

“Members of the fire service and our community are welcome to attend while adhering to current COVID-19 recommendations,” the department said.

Charleston Fire Department personnel will initiate a watch at the flagpole of the Charleston 9 Memorial Park starting at midnight and continuing for the 24 hours of June 18th.

A ceremony will be held at the memorial park on Thursday from 7:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., but limited seating will be available due to current social distancing recommendations, families of the fallen and past members of the CFD will be offered priority seating in the tented area.