Charleston Fire Dept. seeking photos, videos of fire at Palms Apartments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department is looking for help from the community as they investigate the origin of a large fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley.

Fire crews first responded to the apartment complex early Monday morning after a caller told 911 they saw smoke in the hallways. The fire began to spread as crews arrived on the scene.

The fire destroyed five buildings and displaced nearly 180 residents.

Fire Marshals are asking for members of the public who have photos or videos of the building or fire between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. to email cfdmedia@charleston-sc.gov.

Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said Monday investigators from the Charleston Fire Marshal Division and the Charleston Police Department worked throughout the day interviewing occupants and gathering information about the fire.

They were not yet ready to determine the cause of the fire and said its origin may not be known for several days. They now hope videos from the early morning fire may help their investigation.