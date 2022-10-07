CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department says not to be alarmed if you hear a lot of sirens on Saturday morning. They will be participating in the 2022 Fire Prevention Parade.

Fire officials said the parade will feature emergency equipment from around the area. It will travel from the peninsula to Citadel Mall in West Ashley.

“Vehicles will depart President Street and Fishburne Street at 10:00 a.m., travel through the Peninsula, and proceed on Highway 17 to the Citadel Mall in West Ashley where they will join a fire prevention week kickoff event,” Charleston Fire officials said.

Tentative route: The parade will be going down King St. from Huger St. toward Marion Square. Turning onto Calhoun St to Meeting St, up Meeting St to Spring St, then Spring St across the Ashley and following Hwy 17 to Skylark Road.

The parade will end at Citadel Mall (2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.) with a family event and apparatus display.