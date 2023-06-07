According to the CDC, when compared with seat belt use alone, a car seat can reduce the risk of injury in a crash by up to 82% for children.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department and other local emergency services are offering free car seat safety inspections on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say 42% of car and booster seats are used incorrectly. Emergency responders and certified technicians will be on hand to ensure your child is safe and secure in an appropriate car seat during the free event.

“Please have both the car seat manual and vehicle user manual on hand,” said organizers from the Charleston Fire Department. “Caregivers must be willing to participate in hands-on training and installation, our goal is to teach you how to properly install the seat.”

Those attending are asked to allot 30-60 minutes for the appointment. You are encouraged to register online beforehand.

“Anyone is welcome! Appointments are preferred. Walk-up service is not guaranteed and may only be accepted if there is not a conflicting appointment time,” organizers said.

The car seat safety inspections will take place Wednesday, June 7 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the RiverDogs stadium parking lot.