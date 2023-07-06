CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thunderstorms that ripped through the Charleston metro on Wednesday afternoon sparked dozens of emergency calls for service.

Leaders with the Charleston Fire Department (CFD) said it responded to about 28 incidents in the City of Charleston between 3:20 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. as storms that produced significant lightning passed through the area.

Nine of those calls were reported as possible structure fires which officials believe were caused by lightning strikes on Daniel Island. Fires were found at two homes, which suffered attic and roof damage.

The other seven incidents were related to damages electrical equipment, which emitted a burning smell or light smoke in the homes.

“The benefit of our automatic aid agreement was demonstrated today,” said Fire Chief Dan Curia. “Through strong partnerships, cooperative training, and unified procedures, multiple fire departments operated as one team to protect our citizens. Additionally, the incredible members at the Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Center played a critical role in managing the increased call volume and coordinating responses.”

Fire crews from Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms responded to the multiple and nearly simultaneous incidents on Daniel Island while additional units from Charleston, Saint Andrews, James Island and John’s Island responded to calls in the city.