Charleston Fire Station 8, on Huger Street, to temporarily close for repairs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department has temporarily closed its fire station on Huger Street for an assessment and repair of its roof.

Charleston Fire Station 8 currently houses Engine 108.

According to Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh, a relocation process begins Monday and will transition daily operations from Station 8 to the Charleston County EMS Medic 1 building on Courtney Street.

Charleston Fire Station 8 (370 Huger Street) CFD

Julazadeh said it’s unknown how long the closure will last. He said it’s dependent on the extent of the repairs.

Citizens are reminded that no emergency personnel will be at Station 8 during this time and appropriate signage will be posted in front of the building.

“The temporary relocation will shift the engine approximately 1.5 miles south of their current location,” said Fire Chief Dan Curia. “This temporary relocation, with the response of Engine 109 to the North and Engine 102 and Engine 103 to the East, will have minimal impact on our response capabilities to the community. We believe the relocation is necessary for the contractors to assess and repair the structure, so we can return to the station and continue to serve the community.”

Assessment and repair of the building will be coordinated by the City of Charleston Parks Department.