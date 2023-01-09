CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of Charleston firefighters are celebrating a newly passed pay increase for city employees.

The group – known as Charleston Fire Fighters Local 61 – has for years worked to raise awareness when it comes to improving the city and tackling retention issues which they said have become common.

Charleston City Council passed the 2023 budget in December which includes an increase in wages for city workers.

“With these efforts, we believe that it will help in retention issues, prevent more worker burnout, and allow for families to be able to support themselves better than before,” said John Baker in a press release.

Baker said Charleston firefighters began their new pay period with a 9% increase in pay to be followed by a 3% increase later in January. “We believe this will aid in retaining firefighters better than before and are heading in the right direction,” he said.

Charleston Fire Fighters Local 61 said they will continue working alongside Mayor Tecklenburg and the city council when it comes to tackling other important issues facing local fire agencies and their workforce.