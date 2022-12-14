CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston firefighters rescued a person after they became trapped underneath an elevator earlier this month.

A technician found themselves trapped while making repairs inside the shaft on December 1st, according to first responders.

“Crews began to formulate a rescue plan without delay and gathered supporting blocks (known as cribbing) and specialized airbags,” officials said.

After lifting the elevator with the airbags, firefighters then stabilized and reinforced their progress with the cribbing and repeated the process until the elevator was lifted enough the pull the technician to safety.

Charleston County EMS provided care to the technician after he was freed.

The fire department did not immediately say where the incident happened.