Charleston Firefighters respond to structure fire on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire on the 300 block of King Street.

The fire happened on Sunday, February 9 at around 12:00 PM.

The first unit arrived and reported visible smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

Firefighters entered the building to search for people and discovered a fire in a second floor storage room.

The fire was extinguished and the smoke was removed from the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators from the Charleston Fire Marshal Division responded to the scene.