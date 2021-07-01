Charleston Fisher House helping VAMC patients, families feel at home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H Johnson Veteran’s Hospital is helping families feel at home at the Charleston Fisher House.

The home has been open for three years and has now welcomed 2,500 guests. It’s a place where veteran patients and their families can stay for free while they are being treated.

“We opened the house in December of 2018. Since then, based on demand we are averaging 300 families about a month,” said Erin Curran, the hospital’s deputy pubic affairs officer.

Couples like JoAnn and Jimmy Vaught have been making trips to Charleston from outside of Myrtle Beach once a month for two years. JoAnn used to have to stay in a motel while Jimmy stayed in the hospital overnight.

The two have found a community at the house during their time as guests.

“It’s amazing, its’s absolutely amazing. There’s really not words to convey what I really feel. I can’t say enough about the Fisher House,” said JoAnn.

“I call it a blessing, that we’re blessed to have a place where veterans and their families can go to in times of sickness and, we’ve made a lot of friends in the past few years at the Fisher House,” said Jimmy.

The house has a kitchen, living rooms, a dining room and sixteen bedrooms.

After finding a home away from home, the Vaughts want to spread the word.

“I just want so many other veterans and their families to enjoy or have that comfort during these difficult times in their lives. I’d love to see the Fisher House promoted to a hilt,” said JoAnn.

Veterans and their families who are interested in the Fisher House can learn more here.