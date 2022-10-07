CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two Charleston friends continued a decade-long tradition of celebrating their birthdays together by ringing in their 97th year in September.

Josefine “Piepsi” Joyce of Austria and Kitty Snyder of England have birthdays just days apart and have marked the occasion with one another every year for the past 10 years.

The two connected in 2012 thanks to a column written by Joyce’s daughter, Barbara, that recounted her parent’s love story.

Barbara and her mother introduced Synder and her son to ‘World War II War Brides’, an organization that connects war brides from around the world. The women attended the organization’s 2015 reunion aboard The Queen Mary in Long Beach, California– a ship that brought Snyder and many other war brides to the United States.

Both women met their husbands—American soldiers— during World War II and moved to the United States shortly after getting married.

Piepsi and Kitty arriving for the WWII War Bridges Reunion in California in 2015 (Barbara Franklin)

First birthday lunch for Kitty (blue) and Piepsi (pink) in 2012. They are joined by Piepsi’s daughter, Barbara (standing), and Lisa Barclay who introdcued the two friends. (Barbara Franklin)

Kitty and Piepsi 2017 birthday lunch (Barbara Franklin)

Kitty and Piepsi 2019 birthday tea at Hotel Bennett (Barbara Franklin)

Kitty and Piepsi 2022 birthday (Barbara Franklin)

Both Joyce and Synder’s husbands developed Alzheimer’s disease late in life and the women served as their caregivers for several years.

Joyce now lives in an assisted living facility on James Island and Synder is in a memory care facility in Mount Pleasant.

Happy Birthday, Piepsi and Kitty!