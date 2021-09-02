Charleston Friends of the Library to hold fall book sale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re looking for a way to support your local library and find new reads, you can pick up some books during the Charleston Friends of the Library’s fall book sale on James Island.

You can find great books in fine and new condition for a great bargain all while supporting CCPL programs like Free and Fresh Fridges and more.

“Browse through hundreds of gently used books at prices that can’t be beat,” organizers said.

The event will take place Thursday, September 9 – Saturday, September 11.

Masks are required while entering the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) Baxter-Patrick Branch (1858 Grimball Road).

“We are excited to be at the new Baxter-Patrick Library to host our fall branch book sale,” said Nulani Bennett, Operations Manager. “This is our first branch sale on James Island, and we hope that every book lover will find their next read while searching through hundreds of fiction, non-fiction, children’s, and much more!”

Branch Book Sales include mysteries, romances, classics, children’s books, local histories, cookbooks, and a variety of non-fiction topics with prices starting at $1 for pocket paperbacks and $4 for hardback books.

The event is presented by Crews Subaru of Charleston.