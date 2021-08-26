Charleston Gaillard Center to require proof of vaccine or negative COVID test before event entry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Gaillard Center announced Thursday it will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests to those attending upcoming events.

All guests will also need to wear a mask inside the building.

A spokesperson for the venue said the COVID safety protocols will be implemented at all shows in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall, beginning with the Lowcountry Jazz Festival, September 3-5, 2021.

They are the second Charleston-area venue to announce these COVID-19 safety protocols. Charleston Music Hall announced earlier this week they would require printed proof before anyone can attend an event beginning September 5th.

These new safety protocols at the Gaillard Center will include:

• All staff, volunteers, and patrons over the age of 2 will be fully masked.

• Patrons will need to provide proof of full vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

The Gaillard Center said it will monitor guidelines from the CDC and local health partners for the latest public health innovations. “We will update these procedures as recommendations from public health officials evolve,” the venue said.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming you back to the Gaillard this fall for a season of world-class performing arts presentations,” said Lissa Frenkel, President and CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center. “These new health screenings are vital for us to safely continue to enjoy the arts together.”

Additionally, the venue will partner with Closing the Gap in Healthcare’s Lowcountry Jazz Festival and Fetter Health Care to host a free vaccination clinic on Friday, August 27 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The clinic will be held at the Gaillard Center and will not require sign-ups in advance. Individuals over the age of 12 are encouraged to show up on August 27 to receive their shot.

Each individual will also receive two complimentary tickets to the Lowcountry Jazz Festival for either Saturday, September 4, or Sunday, September 5.